1 dead, 2 injured in 2-car accident in Southwest Philadelphia

Friends and community members gathered on Wednesday evening to light candles and leave notes and flowers in an area in Hyde Park where a University of Chicago graduate was shot and killed during a robbery. What happened: On Tuesday, Shaoxiong “Dennis” Zheng, 24, was on the sidewalk on the 900 block of East 54th Place, an area known as a neighborhood of doctors and professors, before 2 p.m., when the deadly attempted robbery occurred, CBS Chicago reported. Witnesses recalled seeing a man with a mask in a black hooded sweatshirt get out of a car that pulled up to where Zheng was walking.