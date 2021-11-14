1 dead, 2 injured in 2-car accident in Southwest Philadelphia
One person has died as a result of a two-car accident in Southwest Philadelphia.
One person has died as a result of a two-car accident in Southwest Philadelphia.
The man was never caught after he stole $215,000 from the Society National Bank, where he worked as a bank teller in 1969, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.
Eureka High School graduate Ben Zobrist took leave in 2019 in an effort to resolve his marital woes. He lost $8 million in income, the lawsuit says.
The driver was taken to a hospital as a precaution, officials said.
And what’s the fallout from the accident?
Thomas Fischer, 54, and Glen de Vries, 49, were identified by police as those killed on Nov. 11 in an small airplane crash in Hampton Township.
A man saves his and himself when his vehicle catches on fire.
“A lot of people look at me and they say, ‘How did you end up homeless?’ ”
David Neal Cox, 50, will be executed in Mississippi by lethal injection for the May 2010 killing of his estranged wife in Sherman.
The SUV ran off the road, flipped over and the driver was thrown from the vehicle, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The Sheriff's Office previously stated that a 911 caller recognized a viral hand gesture made by a girl in a car to signal she needed help.
It is with the spirit of learning from the experience of others we bring this recent, very public tragedy to this page.
Glen de Vries traveled to space in October on Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft. Police say de Vries and a flight instructor died in the crash.
A judge has dismissed the criminal case against a man accused of killing Aztec High School English teacher Amy Huaman in a 2019 crash.
Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted about the incident at the Haverstraw Town Planning Board meeting. "New York, we are better than this,” she said.
It has the makings of a Hollywood thriller: A determined dad rescues his teenage daughter from an alleged Seattle sex trafficking ring and then takes brutal
Friends and community members gathered on Wednesday evening to light candles and leave notes and flowers in an area in Hyde Park where a University of Chicago graduate was shot and killed during a robbery. What happened: On Tuesday, Shaoxiong “Dennis” Zheng, 24, was on the sidewalk on the 900 block of East 54th Place, an area known as a neighborhood of doctors and professors, before 2 p.m., when the deadly attempted robbery occurred, CBS Chicago reported. Witnesses recalled seeing a man with a mask in a black hooded sweatshirt get out of a car that pulled up to where Zheng was walking.
"If we are going to have one nation under God, which we must, we have to have one religion," Flynn said.
"I've told Henry in the past that he doesn't often think outside the box... He proved me wrong in the biggest and most beautiful way," Officer Shaundel Seymour tells PEOPLE
"OH MY GOD! Not healthcare, education and affordable housing?!?!?!?! Anything but THAT!?!?!" one Twitter user comically lamented.
Elliott Reed was out for his daily bike ride when he was confronted by Collin Fries. A police incident report says Fries continued to beat him even after Reed lost consciousness.