1 dead, 2 injured after Akron police pursue stolen vehicle possibly connected to shooting

Akron police said they are investigating whether the fiery crash of a stolen car that killed one and injured two is related to an earlier shooting Tuesday night.

Officers had just stopped chasing the car, which they claim hit 100 mph, before it struck another vehicle, a police press release said.

A stolen red Kia Forte was spotted at about 11:31 p.m. driving at a high speed at Kelly Avenue and Tech Way Drive, the release states. Officers initiated a traffic stop, but when the driver refused to stop, they pursued the Kia briefly before ending the chase near Kelly Avenue and 6th Avenue because of "excessive speeds."

Once the pursuit was canceled, police say the stolen vehicle struck another motorist stopped in northbound traffic and then crashed into a pole and caught on fire near Kelly Avenue and 3rd Avenue.

Police say the officers removed all three people from the burning vehicle and performed CPR on at least one of them until EMS arrived. Another officer put out the fire with an extinguisher.

The vehicle's occupants, who were all 18-year-old males, were transported to area hospitals with injuries. One was pronounced dead soon after arriving at the hospital. Police say the motorist who was struck was not injured.

The dead man was identified as Stephonne Jackson of Akron by the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office. The cause was determined to be blunt force trauma to the torso.

At this time, police do not know which 18-year-old was driving the stolen car during the chase, the release said.

Around the same time as the pursuit, police said a shooting was reported in the 800 block of Eller Avenue. At the scene, officers found a 28-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound to the face. He was transported to Summa Health Akron City Hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Based on information gathered at the shooting scene, the victim told police he was walking on Eller Avenue when three males confronted him. Police say the victim was shot during an altercation and the three suspects fled on foot after the incident.

Investigators are working to determine if the two incidents are connected, the release said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. Citizens may also provide anonymous information to any of the following: The Summit County Crimestoppers, call 330-434-COPS, text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 or download the Akron PD app and submit information by texting Tips411 or accessing the link on our website, www.AkronCops.org.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Police chase in Akron: 1 dead, 2 injured after stolen vehicle crashes