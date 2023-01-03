1 dead, 2 injured in Anchorage collision

Jan. 3—One person died and two others were injured in a car crash Sunday night on Arctic Boulevard south of Midtown Anchorage, police said.

Anchorage police officers and fire department medics responded just after 9:45 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash at the 6500 block of Arctic Boulevard, near Raspberry Road, police said in an online statement.

According to a preliminary investigation, a man was driving the Nissan Maxima southbound on Arctic Boulevard when it collided with a Ford Escape traveling north, police said.

The driver of the Nissan, who was its sole occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A woman driving the Ford Escape and her juvenile passenger were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police said no citations were issued in the crash.

All lanes of Arctic Boulevard between Raspberry and Arctic Spur roads were closed during the investigation. The road reopened around 3:40 a.m., according to police dispatch.

Police plan to release the name of the victim after notifying next of kin.