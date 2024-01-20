1 dead, 2 injured after bar shooting in San Pedro

A man died and two other victims were wounded after a woman opened fire at a bar in San Pedro early Saturday morning.

According to a spokesperson from the Los Angeles Police Department, gunfire erupted around 12:15 a.m. at Machista, located on the corner of Pacific Avenue and West 10th Street.

“There was a physical altercation inside the bar before the shooting,” the LAPD spokesperson confirmed to KTLA. “The suspect fired multiple rounds, striking three people.”

Authorities on the scene of a deadly shooting at a bar in San Pedro on Jan. 20, 2024. (OnSceneTV)

One of the victims, only identified as a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The two other people who were struck, a woman and another man, both transported themselves to a local hospital in stable condition.

A perimeter was established while officers began the search for the suspect, described as a 20- to 30-year-old Hispanic woman, before it was determined that she fled the area.

As of 6 a.m. Saturday, she had not been located.

Pacific Avenue remains closed between 9th and 11th Streets while the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LAPD.

