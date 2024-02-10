1 dead, 2 injured in crash on S. 5600 West, portion of street closed

This is a developing story. Check back on this post for updates as they become available.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — One person is dead and two are injured after Salt Lake City Police say they were involved in a traffic crash in the 100 block of S. 5600 West tonight.

Police said they closed 5600 West between Interstate 80 and 150 South as they deal with the crash. A medical helicopter was seen at the crash scene.

Further details were not made available tonight. Police say they will likely release an update Saturday morning.

