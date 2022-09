An investigation is underway after one person was killed and two others were injured in a drive-by shooting Friday night in Auburn.

The shooting occurred in the 800 block of 10th Street Northeast.

It is not known the extent of the injuries the two victims suffered at this time.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting.

KIRO 7 has a crew heading to the scene to find out more.

[DOWNLOAD: Free KIRO 7 News app for alerts as news breaks]