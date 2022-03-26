1 dead, 2 injured during shooting at Chicago-area mall, officials say

CHICAGO — One person died on the way to the hospital while two others were injured during a shooting at a shopping mall in Rosemont on Friday night.

The shooting happened at the Fashion Outlet of Chicago mall, according to Rosemont spokesman Gary Mack.

Three people were shot while inside the mall near a washroom and a fourth person “escaped,” said Mack.

One of the three shot died on the way to a hospital, said Mack, who had no further details about the victims.

The shooter or shooters were not in custody, said Mack, who added the mall has been evacuated.

Mack said it’s possible it was a “targeted” attack, though it was not clear why.

“In fact, it’s likely that the shooter probably escaped immediately. There is a parking garage attached to the mall with multiple access points,” Mack said.

According to Rosemont Public Safety, the incident did not involve an “active shooter” and a media staging area was set up at a parking lot.

A search of the mall was underway and a reunification site will be at Caddy Shack restaurant — anyone looking for friends and family should meet there, according to Rosemont public safety.