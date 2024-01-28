1 dead, 2 injured in East Memphis triple shooting

TechCrunch

Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal has resigned from the e-commerce group's board, the two said Saturday. Sachin Bansal, the Bengaluru-headquartered startup's other co-founder, left the board in 2018 after scuffle with the investors. Binny Bansal, who reserved the rights to stay on Flipkart's board for as long as he preferred, cited conflict of interest with his new venture as the reason for the move.