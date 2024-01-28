1 dead, 2 injured in East Memphis triple shooting
One person is dead and two others are critically injured after a triple shooting in East Memphis Saturday, Memphis Police say.
Memphis had not granted Mikey Williams permission to play for the Tigers even after the resolution of his criminal case in November.
The former basketball phenom and social media star will attempt to make his college debut elsewhere.
The cheating rumors followed a couple of seemingly heated exchanges between coaches.
"Horns Down" remains a sensitive spot for Texas.
Port Vale has now seen two matches stopped due to a pitch invasion in 13 days.
This week: 🍎🚘. 🚘🤑 and 🍎📲.
Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal has resigned from the e-commerce group's board, the two said Saturday. Sachin Bansal, the Bengaluru-headquartered startup's other co-founder, left the board in 2018 after scuffle with the investors. Binny Bansal, who reserved the rights to stay on Flipkart's board for as long as he preferred, cited conflict of interest with his new venture as the reason for the move.
A planned live-action TV series based on Final Fantasy 14 is no longer happening. "The size and scale needed to do it right proved too much for anyone to want to risk," one of the creatives involved said.
Once you understand how credit card interest works, you can take steps to reduce or eliminate those charges and save money.
Although they've been around since the early 1900s, credit cards as we know them didn't go into effect until over 60 years later.
Damages are estimated at $75,000, but authorities haven't found the thieves.
Eternal You follows AI companies who are using the technology to help people "speak" to the dead.
George Carlin’s estate has filed a lawsuit against the makers of an hour-long comedy special featuring a version of the comedian made with artificial intelligence. The estate says the video-makers stole "a great American artist’s work."
DXwand, a Cairo- and Dubai-based startup that leverages conversational AI to help businesses in the Middle East automate customer service and employee assistance, has raised $4 million in Series A funding. UAE-based Shorooq Partners and Cairo-headquartered firm Algebra Ventures led the investment, with existing investor Dubai Future District Fund also participating. The Series A investment will assist DXwand in expanding further in the MENA region and accelerate its research and development efforts in generative AI, knowledge mining, and omnichannel conversational AI within the region.
Luka Doncic didn't enjoy a fan saying he was "tired."
Netflix said that user engagement with games on the service tripled in 2023, the same year that it added the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy to the platform.
Krafton has more in store for its battle royale shooting game PUBG, its biggest mobile title, according to Goldman Sachs. The South Korean firm is plotting "incremental updates" to its strategy to sustain and expand PUBG, Goldman Sachs said in a note Wednesday and seen by TechCrunch. A major graphics upgrade is also in the works, Goldman Sachs said, adding that Krafton plans to use Unreal Engine 5 for a PUBG 2.0 revamp.
Upwards of 70,000 five-star reviewers go bananas for the stuff.
Maignan and his teammates briefly left the field during before returning.
Nine months after previous criminal charges against Baldwin were dismissed, the actor was indicted by a New Mexico grand jury on a charge of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Halyna Hutchins. We look at how he can be recharged and what legal experts think of the prosecution's case.