1 dead, 2 injured in East Memphis triple shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and two others are critically injured after a triple shooting in East Memphis Saturday, Memphis Police say.

According to reports, officers responded to the shooting in the 1700 block of Dearing Road at 3:31 p.m.

📲 Download the WREG App today and stay up to date with breaking news and weather.

📧 Sign up for WREG newsletters and have the latest top stories sent right to your inbox.

📡 See more breaking news, local news and weather from WREG.com for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Police say two victims were transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. A third victim was located at a house in Parkway Village. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Two male suspects reportedly fled the scene wearing ski masks.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Memphis CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.