1 dead, 2 injured after fight at Coolidge bar

A shooting in a Coolidge bar over the weekend left one person dead and two others injured, police said.

Around 12:48 a.m. Sunday, Coolidge police received a 911 call about multiple people shot at the Gallopin' Goose Bar near Martin Road and Arizona Boulevard, Commander Mark Tercero said in an email.

Officers arrived on the scene and found Phillip Rutledge, 32, with multiple gunshot wounds. Life-saving measures were performed, but he died after being taken to a hospital in Florence, police said.

Three other adults suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. Two people were shot in the foot and another was shot in the arm and leg, according to Tercero.

Tercero stated that the shooting stemmed from a fight between two women inside the bar. The women were kicked out by staff, but they continued their fight in the parking lot.

He said that another fight broke out after friends and family arrived. The fights escalated into people pulling guns out and firing at one another, according to Tercero.

Coolidge detectives recovered multiple handguns on scene, interviewed numerous bar attendees and were executing search warrants, Tercero said.

Tercero said they believe the individuals in this incident have been identified. No arrests have been made, but it was an active investigation, he said.

"This is an isolated incident between the parties involved. We have no reason to believe there is any danger to the public." Tercero said.

Police were asking for those who have video or information about the shooting to contact Detective Durrant at (520) 723-5311 or kdurrant@coolidgeaz.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 1 dead, 2 injured after fight at Gallopin' Goose Bar in Coolidge