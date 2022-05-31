1 dead, 2 injured following shooting at New Orleans university campus

A shooting at a New Orleans university campus left one person dead and two others wounded, police reported on Tuesday.

One female died from gunshot wounds while two males were injured following a shooting on the campus of Xavier University of Louisiana, which is a historically Black Catholic university.

New Orleans police reported that officials responded to Xavier University’s convocation center after gun shots were heard in the parking lot just before noon local time. A high school graduation had just finished.

Police said that no arrests have been made so far and the motive of the shooting and the identities of the suspect(s) and victims were not immediately clear.

Police detained multiple people at the scene of the shooting to speak with officials, they said.

The shooting comes against the backdrop of a recent shooting in Uvalde, Texas that left 19 children and two adults dead after a suspect entered an elementary school and opened fire.

Earlier this week, President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visited a memorial built outside of the school to commemorate the 21 people who lost their lives following the shooting.

