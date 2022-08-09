1 dead, 2 injured in Orange County shooting

A man was killed and a woman and teenager were injured in a shooting in Orange County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies around 11 a.m. Tuesday responded to Holly Creek Road around in Zellwood for a shooting.

A man in his 20s who had been shot was located and pronounced dead on scene.

A woman in her 20s and a man in his late teens transported themselves to the hospital after being shot during the same incident, the sheriff’s office said. They are expected to survive.

Detectives said they believe they have identified everyone involved in the case and are not searching for anyone else.

The investigation is in its early stages. No further information was immediately available.

Channel 9 has a crew heading to the scene. Check back later for more details.

See a map of the scene below:

