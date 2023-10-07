1 dead, 2 injured in Richmond triple shooting, police say

RICHMOND, Calif. - One person was killed and two others injured in a triple-shooting homicide in Richmond Friday night.

Police responded to a Shot Spotter activation on the 900 block of 23rd Street at approximately 7:46 p.m. There, police found three victims with gunshot wounds. One victim died at the scene. The other two were transported to a local hospital for treatment. There was no word on their condition.

Police said homicide detectives remained at the scene late in the evening. A police lieutenant told KTVU they had no further information to share. It is not clear what led up to the violence. No word of any arrests.

Video of the crime scene aftermath showed large crowds of people behind police tape in the area of 23rd St. and Wendell Avenue. The shooting appears to have happened near a strip mall where there is a smoke shop. A yellow tarp was seen covering one of the victim's bodies.

This is a developing news story. We will update our story with the latest information.