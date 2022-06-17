1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Alabama church, police say

One person is dead and two others were injured in a shooting at a church in the Birmingham, Alabama, area on Thursday, police said.

The suspect in the shooting at the St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills is in custody, police said.

The identity of the suspect, and more details about what occurred, where not immediately disclosed.

An exterior view of St Stephen's Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills, Al. (Google Maps)

“I do want to reiterate to you that the suspect involved in this event is in custody, and that we know of no additional threat,” Vestavia Hills police Capt. Shane Ware told reporters at the scene.

The two other people who were shot were being treated at a local hospital, Ware said.

Their conditions were not immediately available.

Kelley Hudlow, missioner for clergy formation for the diocese, told NBC affiliate WVTM of Birmingham earlier that people have been injured, but she did not know more.

“We’re kind of like with everyone else, just waiting to learn more,” she said. “Currently we are praying for healing and safety.”

The police department responded at 6:22 p.m. on a call for an active shooter. Multiple law enforcement agencies and fire departments were at the scene, police said.

“You don’t think it’s going to happen here, and it’s scary,” Hudlow said.

Vestavia Hills is a city of around 39,000 southeast of Birmingham.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.