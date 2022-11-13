1 dead, 2 injured after shooting near Jones High School, police say

An adult is dead and another is injured after a shooting near Jones High School, Orlando police said.

Police said the incident happened around 8:20 p.m. when officers were clearing out the stadium after the football game against Wekiva High School when shots rang out in the north parking lot.

Officers found two victims who were shot.

This prompted a call for other officers to assist, and as the Electric Daisy Carnival event was going on, officers who were nearby.

Police said they have detained four young suspects, and one had a firearm.

Orlando police said they believe they may have a suspect and that it could be related to an argument to two groups.

Police said they do not know suspects’ connection to the school.

At 10:30 p.m., Orlando police learned that another victim self-transported themselves to a local hospital after suffering a non-threatening gunshot wound.

Police are still investigating this incident.

