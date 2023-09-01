1 dead, 2 injured in shooting in Downtown Pittsburgh

Sep. 1—A man was killed and two others were injured in a shooting in Downtown Pittsburgh late Thursday, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner and city police.

Lonnie Latham III, 23, of Pittsburgh died at a hospital after the 10:30 p.m. shooting in the area of Strawberry Way and Smithfield Street.

Pittsburgh police said an officer working nearby heard gunshots and found Latham with a chest wound. The officer performed CPR until an ambulance arrived.

A woman and second man were found in the area with gunshot wounds.

The woman had been shot in the lower extremities and the second man had been shot in the foot. Both were taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said.

Two men were detained by police for questioning. Authorities did not say if any charges had been filed.

