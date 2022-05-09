1 dead, 2 injured after shooting in Pittsburgh’s Allentown neighborhood

One person was killed and two others were injured after a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Allentown neighborhood.

Allegheny County Dispatch confirmed to Channel 11 that the incident is in the 700 block of East Warrington Avenue. The call came in at 6:16 p.m.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said an adult man was pronounced dead at the scene. A second man was taken to the hospital in critical condition and a woman shot in the leg is in stable condition.

Police are on scene in the 700 block of E. Warrington Ave. for three individuals shot. One male victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. A second male was transported to the hospital in critical condition. A female shot in the leg is in stable condition.



Watch for updates. pic.twitter.com/LQ2maaKUAz — Pittsburgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) May 9, 2022

Channel 11 has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for updates.

TRENDING NOW:

Allegheny County homicide detectives investigating after body found in Scott Township Several jackpot-winning lottery tickets sold in Western Pennsylvania Partial building collapse shuts down road in New Castle VIDEO: Man accused of embezzlement in Westmoreland County turns himself into police DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts