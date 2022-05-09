1 dead, 2 injured after shooting in Pittsburgh’s Allentown neighborhood

Taylor Spirito
·1 min read

One person was killed and two others were injured after a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Allentown neighborhood.

Allegheny County Dispatch confirmed to Channel 11 that the incident is in the 700 block of East Warrington Avenue. The call came in at 6:16 p.m.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said an adult man was pronounced dead at the scene. A second man was taken to the hospital in critical condition and a woman shot in the leg is in stable condition.

Channel 11 has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for updates.

TRENDING NOW:

Allegheny County homicide detectives investigating after body found in Scott Township Several jackpot-winning lottery tickets sold in Western Pennsylvania Partial building collapse shuts down road in New Castle VIDEO: Man accused of embezzlement in Westmoreland County turns himself into police DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories