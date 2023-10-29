1 dead, 2 injured in shootings on Elvis Presley Blvd.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and two others are severely injured after two shootings in Whitehaven Sunday, Memphis Police say.

Police say the first incident occurred in the 3200 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard at 3:30 p.m. Reports say two victims suffering from gunshot wounds were located.

One victim was pronounced dead on the scene, and the other was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Memphis Police responded to a second shooting at 3:38 p.m., only eight minutes after the first, in the 4600 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard.

Reports say a child was shot and transported in critical condition by private vehicle to Methodist South Hospital.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

