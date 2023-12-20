1 dead, 2 injured in single-vehicle crash on Brick Church Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person has died and two others were injured in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday evening.

Metro police said the crash happened at around 9:40 p.m. in the 2900 block of Brick Church Pike.

One person was killed and two other people were injured, according to investigators.

The conditions of the two people injured is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

