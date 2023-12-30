1 dead, 2 injured in southeast Fort Worth shooting

One person was fatally shot and two were wounded Thursday in the Historic Rosedale Park neighborhood, Fort Worth police said.

Officers responded to John Peter Smith Hospital shortly before 4 p.m. regarding three shooting victims who had brought themselves to the hospital. One died from his injuries, police said. The other two are expected to live.

The shooting occurred in the 5500 block of Rickenbacker Place, police said. No arrests were announced; homicide detectives are investigating.

