1 dead, 2 injured after triple shooting overnight, police say

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left one man dead and two others injured.

Officers responded to the 3100 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard for a shooting just before 2 a.m. on Sunday.

The victim who was transported in critical condition has been pronounced deceased. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 10, 2022

Police said three men were found suffering from gunshot wounds. One was taken to the hospital in critical condition and two others were taken in non-critical condition.

According to police, the man taken in critical condition to the hospital later died.

There is no suspect information at this time and if anyone has any information about the shooting, call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

