1 dead and 2 injured in West Anchorage shooting, police say

Nov. 26—A shooting in West Anchorage early Saturday left one man dead and two others injured, police said.

Officers responded around 3:49 a.m. to gunshots fired in the 3400 block of Greenland Drive, police said in an online update. When officers arrived at the scene, west of Minnesota Drive between Benson Boulevard and Spenard Road, they found a man dead in a home with gunshot wounds to his upper body, police said.

A second man with gunshot wounds to his upper body was found in a vehicle and medics took him to a hospital, according to police, who described his injuries as life-threatening.

A man described as the third victim, who had been shot in the lower body, went to a hospital on his own and his injuries weren't believed to be life-threatening, police said.

The identity of the man who died will be released once next of kin have been notified, police said.

No arrests have been made, police said.

"The motive and any relationship between the parties involved is under investigation," the Anchorage Police Department said. "Detectives believe this is an isolated incident and not random."

Police asked anyone with information about the shooting, including surveillance video, to call dispatch at 311 (option 1) or 907-786-8900 (option 0).