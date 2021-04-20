1 dead and 2 injured in New York grocery store shooting as police search for suspect

Police are looking for Gabriel DeWitt Wilson (Nassau County Police Department)
One person was killed and two wounded in a shooting at a New York grocery store as police launched a search for alleged suspect Gabriel DeWitt Wilson.

Nassau County Police Department confirmed that the three people were shot inside the West Hempstead Stop & Shop on Long Island.

Police say they received a call about 11:15 am of shots fire in West Hempstead, which is about 30 miles (50 kilometres) east of New York City.

Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder told reporters there were “a couple hundred” people inside the store when the shooting occurred.

Mr Ryder said their person of interest had been an employee of the store, but it was unclear if he was still employed at the time of the shooting.

Police released a description of Mr Wilson, 30, on Twitter and said he was last seen heading westbound on Hempstead Turnpike wearing a black baseball hat and black sweatshirt.

He was said to have a small handgun and the public should call 911 immediately if they had information.

Police said the person killed was a 49-year-old employee shot inside a manager’s office upstairs from the shopping floor, according to the Associated Press.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

