1 dead, 2 others hurt in crash along I-10 near UTEP

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person is dead and two others have been transported to a local hospital with injuries after a crash along Interstate 10 East near UTEP on Saturday night, Dec. 16, El Paso Police said.

The crash involved two vehicles and happened at I-10 East at Porfirio Diaz. The person who was killed died at the scene, police said. Police did not say how badly hurt the other two people were.

Police said Special Traffic Investigations unit is at the scene looking into what caused the crash.

The Texas Department of Transportation said all lanes of I-10 East are closed at Schuster and the backup is to Executive Center.

Clearing time is until further notice.

This is a developing story and we will update it as soon as we learn more.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.