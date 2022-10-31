Amarillo police on Monday continued investigating a weekend shooting that left one person dead and two people seriously injured.

At about 10:28 p.m. Saturday, the Amarillo police responded to a home located in the 1900 block of NW 18th Street for reports of multiple gunshot victims, according to a statement from Amarillo police.

Upon arrival two male victims were found inside the home and a female victim was found in the backyard of the residence. The female and one of the males were taken by AMR to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

The second man, identified as 19-year-old Lawrence Hart, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Justice of the Peace and Homicide unit were called to the scene along with CSI.

It was not immediately clear what prompted the violence and police by Monday had not announced any arrests.

This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers at 374-4400 or use the P3 tips app or the Crimestoppers app at www.amapolice.org .

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: 1 dead, 2 seriously injured in weekend shooting in Amarillo