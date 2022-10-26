2 dead, 2 hurt after shooting in Butler County

Two people are dead and two others are injured after a shooting in Hamilton Tuesday evening.

Crews were called to the 700 block of South 2nd Street around 7 p.m. to reports of shots fired, according to Hamilton Police Lieutenant Jon Richardson.

When crews arrived they found three people with gunshot wounds, according to our news partners at WCPO.

Police said one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two others were taken to the hospital, where a second person was pronounced dead, WCPO reports.

A three-year old was also wounded by bullet fragments during the shooting, according to Hamilton Police Lieutenant Patrick Erb.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hamilton Police Department’s Investigations Division at 513-868-5811 ext. 2002.







