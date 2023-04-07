1 dead, 2 wounded in drive-by shooting in Humboldt Park neighborhood, police say

A 34-year-old man was pronounced dead, and two others were wounded in a drive-by shooting Friday morning in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Shortly before 10 a.m., three people were standing outside in the 700 block of North St. Louis Avenue when a dark-color sedan approached and someone inside opened fire.

The 34-year-old man who was struck in the right shoulder was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead. A 38-year-old man, also taken to Stroger, suffered gunshot wounds to the lower back and right foot was listed in critical condition. A 31-year-old woman who suffered two wounds to the right foot was treated at Stroger, police said.

No one was in custody for the attack, and detectives were investigating.