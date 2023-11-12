1 dead, 2 wounded by early morning gunfire near Uptown Charlotte, CMPD says

A 911 call about multiple people shot just outside Uptown Charlotte led police to three victims in the Belmont area, according to a news release.

One of the victims, a male, has died, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said. Identities of the victims have not been released.

It happened around 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 12, in the 800 block of Seigle Avenue, CMPD said. The neighborhood is northeast of the Interstate 277-Independence Boulevard interchange, near Piedmont Open IB Middle School.

“Officers located multiple victims with apparent gunshot wounds. Three victims were transported by MEDIC to a local hospital where one male victim was pronounced deceased,” CMPD said.

“The other two victims had non-life threatening injuries.”

Details of a suspect and motive have not been released.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 704-432-TIPS. Anonymous tips can be offered through Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com.

