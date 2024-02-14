1 dead, 2 wounded after man opens fire on his family as they watch TV, Texas cops say

A Texas man is dead after he opened fire on his family at a home in Amarillo, shooting them as they watched TV, according to police.

Officers responded to a call about a shooting at a house on the city’s southwest side at about 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13, the Amarillo Police Department said in a news release.

Two wounded family members told police they were watching TV when a relative, 27-year-old Kodey Dunn, emerged from a bedroom with a handgun and started firing, police said.

Despite their injuries, they escaped from the home and ran to a neighbor’s house and called 911, police said. There were two additional family members also inside the home when Dunn began shooting, but they were able to get out safely.

The family told responding officers that Dunn was still in the house, police said.

While the injured survivors were taken to a hospital for treatment, police surrounded the house, bringing SWAT officers and crisis negotiators to the scene, according to the department.

Police called for Dunn to come outside and surrender, but he wouldn’t respond, police said. The standoff finally came to an end when a SWAT team managed to get a look inside.

“Once SWAT was able to get close enough, they were able to get a camera inside the home and see the subject was down in a bedroom from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” police said.

SWAT entered and confirmed Dunn was dead, according to police.

Officials did not say how Dunn was related to the victims, or what may have motivated the shooting. Investigators also haven’t commented on the condition of the two family members who were shot.

The incident is under investigation, police said.

