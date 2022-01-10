1 dead, 2 wounded in Norfolk triple shooting inside home

One man was killed and two people were wounded in a triple shooting in Norfolk late Sunday.

Norfolk police said on social media that a call came in at 10:52 p.m. about a shooting inside a home in the 800 block of Jerome Ave. That’s in a residential area off East Little Creek Road, east of the intersection with Tidewater Drive.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, while two other adults — a man and a woman — were taken to the hospital with wounds that were not considered to be life threatening, Norfolk police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-Lock-U-Up, or submit a tip anonymously at p3tips.com/126.

Peter Dujardin, 757-247-4749, pdujardin@dailypress.com