1 dead, 2 wounded in Saturday shootings

Sep. 6—DANVILLE — A pair of Saturday shootings left two teenagers wounded and a 32-year-old man dead.

At 10:28 a.m., Danville police were dispatched to the area of Franklin and Davis streets for a report of shots fired and a possible gunshot victim.

When officers arrived they located two gunshot victims, both 16-year-old juveniles, with gunshot wounds, according to a press release issued by Sgt. Eric Olson.

One of the shooting victims was treated and released from an area hospital. The other shooting victim was transported by ambulance to an area hospital and his condition is unknown.

The victims advised they were walking on the tracks and an unknown person or persons began shooting at them when they were struck.

Later, at 10:37 a.m., police were dispatched to the area of the 1900 block of Deerwood for a report of gun shots.

Upon arrival, Officers located a 32-year-old Danville man with multiple gunshot wounds laying in the roadway. The victim was transported to an area hospital. Danville police were later advised by the hospital the gunshot victim had died of his injuries.

The investigation into both of these incidents continues and no other information is being released at this time.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS.