1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting late Wednesday on Troost Avenue: Kansas City police

Three people were shot, one fatally, late Wednesday in Kansas City, police said.

Officers were called to a shooting just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 5700 block of Troost Avenue, Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City Police Department, said in an email to media Thursday morning.

There, in front of an establishment, police found a man and a woman who had both been shot, Foreman said.

Police later learned a third shooting victim, also a woman, had been already been taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. All three victims were ultimately hospitalized.

The man, who has not yet been publicly identified, later died from his injuries, Foreman said.

No additional information was immediately available.

The killing is the 140th homicide this year in Kansas City, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes killings by police. The city had seen 127 homicides by this time last year, the second deadliest year in recorded history.

Anyone with information can contact the homicide unit at 816-234-5043. Anonymous tips can be reported to Crime Stoppers at 816-474-8477. There is a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.