1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at WeatherTech facility, suspect in custody, cops say

CHICAGO — A person was fatally shot and two others were wounded early Saturday at a WeatherTech facility in Bolingbrook and the suspect was in custody, according to a Bolingbrook Police Department spokesman.

Shortly before 6:30 a.m., police were called to the scene at 1 WeatherTech Way and Remington Boulevard where three people were wounded, one fatally.

One person was pronounced dead, one was listed in critical condition and the other was treated and release from the hospital, police said.

As of 9:30 a.m., the suspect was in police custody.

