1 dead, 2 wounded after shooting on S. Main Street in Akron

Police say an altercation among three men late Monday morning ended with a shooting that left one dead and the other two injured.

Officers responded to a shooting at 11:37 a.m. in the 1400 block of South Main Street and found two men, ages 26, and 29, in front of a residence with apparent gunshot wounds. Officers immediately rendered medical aid until EMS arrived.

Officers also discovered a third victim, a 25-year-old man, in the 40 block of E. Emerling Street, just a short distance east of where the first two victims were found.

The men were all transported to area hospitals with various injuries. A short time later, investigators were notified that the 29-year-old had died. His name and the identities of the two others are being withheld pending family notifications.

The two surviving men sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said that based on preliminary information an altercation involving the three subjects escalated into an exchange of gunfire. Officers recovered at least two handguns and other evidence from the scene.

No arrests have been made, as the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. Citizens may also provide anonymous information to any of the following: The Summit County Crimestoppers, call 330-434-COPS. Text TIPSCO with tips to 274637

