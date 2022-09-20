1 dead, 3 detained in early morning shooting in Montana Vista desert

A male is dead and three people have been detained following a deadly shooting before dawn Tuesday morning in the desert in Montana Vista, El Paso County sheriff's officials said.

A body and a vehicle were found in a desert area near Mountain View High School, Cmdr. Robert C. Rojas, head of the sheriff's criminal investigations division, told news reporters. The slain person's name and age have not been disclosed.

The incident occurred at 5:48 a.m. when a 911 caller reported an unknown problem. "The person in that call alleged that he had witnessed a person being shot," Rojas told Channel 14-KFOX.

Deputies responding to the scene were directed to a home at Bull Elk Drive and Fawn Drive, where three suspects in the homicide were taken into custody. A body and a vehicle were found in the desert, Rojas said.

Mountain View High School and other nearby schools were temporarily placed on a precautionary lockdown as deputies searched the neighborhood after school started. The lockdown was lifted, Rojas said.

An investigation into the homicide continues. The names of the suspects have not been disclosed.

The fatal shooting is the third homicide in the El Paso area in four days. All have resulted in quick arrests. On Saturday, a 30-year-old man was stabbed to death, allegedly by his brother in Socorro, authorities said. Early Sunday, a 35-year-old man was killed when he was shot multiple times with a rifle outside an oyster bar in far East El Paso.

