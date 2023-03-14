1 dead, 3 hospitalized after car catches fire in Tempe crash

Tempe police said two vehicles crashed, caused a fire and took down power lines Sunday night.

One person died and three more were taken to a hospital following a fiery car crash Sunday evening near Southern Avenue and Country Club Way in Tempe, according to police.

According to Tempe Police Department spokesperson Hector Encinas, the incident happened at about 6 p.m. Police said two vehicles crashed, caused a fire and took down power lines.

Encinas said extrication was required for multiple people. One of the drivers was pinned inside the car and could not be extricated, so he died inside the car that caught fire, police said.

Two others were hospitalized with serious injuries and another person was also taken to a hospital as a precaution, police said.

Police did not identify the person who died.

Authorities believe that speeding was a factor in the crash.

No further details were available.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 1 dead, 3 in hospital after car catches fire in Tempe crash