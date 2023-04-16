1 dead, 3 hurt after crash in Concord, police say

Police in Cabarrus County are investigating a crash that killed one person and left several others hurt, according to police

The crash took place on Central Heights Drive and Arlee Court South-West in Concord around 3 a.m., police said. One person died and three others were ejected from the car. The three people hurt had serious injuries and were taken to the hospital.

It is unclear what led up to the crash. Channel 9 is working to learn more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

