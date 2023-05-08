1 dead, 3 hurt in Frostburg shooting

May 8—FROSTBURG — A shooting early Sunday at an off-campus student rental property near Frostburg State University left a Westernport man dead and three people injured, authorities said.

The Allegany County Combined Criminal Investigation Unit said the incident happened about 12:10 a.m. during a party at an East College Avenue residence.

Frostburg Police and Frostburg State University Police officers reportedly found 20-year-old Alexander Ramon Redondo and two women at the residence with gunshot wounds.

Redondo was taken to UPMC Western Maryland, but later died. One female victim was taken to UPMC; the other was transported to WVU Medicine Potomac Valley Hospital in Keyser, West Virginia. There was no information available about their conditions later Sunday.

Police said the wounded women were Frostburg State students. Redondo was not.

A fourth victim, identified as a male Frostburg State student, sought treatment late Sunday afternoon for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, investigators said.

The C3I Unit said the shooting remains under investigation and released no information about a suspect or suspects.

The Allegany County Sheriff's Office also responded to assist in the investigation. The Frostburg Volunteer Fire Department responded to assist by providing lighting.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact Frostburg Police, 301-689-3000, or the C3I Unit, 301-777-0326.