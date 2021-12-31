1 dead, 3 hurt In Lancaster County when car eluding police crashes, SC police say

One person was killed and three were hurt in a Lancaster County crash Thursday evening involving a car that was trying to elude police, South Carolina officials said.

The incident and investigation involved several South Carolina law enforcement agencies, including the State Law Enforcement Division and S.C. Highway Patrol, according to officials.

The wreck happened before 6 p.m. on Bethel Boat Landing Road near the Catawba River, Sgt. Sonny Collins of the highway patrol said in a statement. A 2008 Honda sedan driven by Joseph Hinson, 35, was attempting to elude law enforcement when the car went off the road and hit a fence, Collins said.

Hinson and two passengers in the car who have not been identified were hurt and transported to hospitals, Collins said. Their conditions were unavailable Friday.

Another passenger in the car died at the scene, according to Collins and Lancaster County Coroner Karla Knight-Deese. The passenger who died was identified as Ny’Darius McKinney, 21, of Lancaster, Knight-Deese said.

The area where the crash happened is east of Rock Hill and south of the North Carolina state line with Charlotte.

Details about why police were in pursuit of the car have not been released.

SLED is a South Carolina state police agency that conducts criminal investigations and assists local law enforcement. In a statement to The Herald late Thursday, SLED spokesman Ryan Alphin said SLED agents were involved, but no other information has been released pending the highway patrol investigation.

“Agents of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division were involved in an incident in Lancaster County this afternoon,” the SLED statement late Thursday said. “That incident is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It would be inappropriate to comment further at this time while additional details are being gathered.”

Doug Barfield, spokesman for the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, said in a statement to The Herald late Thursday that deputies assisted SLED in locating a suspect wanted by SLED in an investigation. Barfield referred all other inquiries to South Carolina state police officials handling the investigation.

The crash remains under investigation by the S.C. Department of Public Safety Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT), highway patrol troopers said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.