1 dead, 3 hurt after possible drive-by shooting in Kissimmee, deputies say

James Tutten

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a deadly shooting Friday afternoon.

Deputies said they responded to a shooting around 3:15 p.m. on Orange Blossom Trail near Old Dixie Highway.

Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said the man who was killed is Jaqwan Dockery.

No other details were released by deputies.

