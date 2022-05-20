1 dead, 3 hurt after possible drive-by shooting in Kissimmee, deputies say
The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a deadly shooting Friday afternoon.
Deputies said they responded to a shooting around 3:15 p.m. on Orange Blossom Trail near Old Dixie Highway.
Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said the man who was killed is Jaqwan Dockery.
No other details were released by deputies.
