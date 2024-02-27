1 dead, 3 injured after apparent argument leads to shooting on South Side
Simon Brown's daughter says her father was on his way to buy a lottery ticket Monday evening when he got caught in a crossfire that ended his life. Brown, 59, was killed and three others, including a suspect, were injured after an apparent argument led to shooting on the city's South Side. Brown's identity has been confirmed by his family. According to the Chicago Police Department, officers received a ShotSpotter gunshot detection alert just before 5:45 p.m. Monday for a report of multiple shots fired in the area of South State and 71st streets. READ MORE: https://wgntv.com/news/chicagocrime/4-injured-in-south-side-shooting/