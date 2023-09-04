1 dead, 3 injured after fiery semitruck crash in Parker, Arizona on Sunday

An impaired semitruck driver has been charged with murder after a fiery crash with three vehicles in Parker, Arizona, Sunday afternoon that left one person dead and three injured with two currently in critical condition, according to Parker Police.

Parker Police report that semitruck driver Karan Singh, 28, was headed northbound when he rear-ended three vehicles waiting on a red light at the intersection of California Avenue and Riverside Drive, launching all of the vehicles into the Terrible Herbst gas station parking lot.

The semitruck and one of the rear-ended vehicles caught on fire after colliding with the gas station building. Another vehicle landed on its roof after colliding with a boulder in the parking lot, according to Parker Police.

Singh left the scene of the accident and proceeded about a block west to Ruperto's Mexican Restaurant, where Police Chief Michael Bailey stated Singh ordered a burrito. He sat down and ate half of it before police arrested him.

A preliminary urine test showed Singh tested positive for drugs, but police are awaiting a full toxicology report before releasing more details, according to Bailey.

Singh was transported to a nearby hospital for minor injuries and later transferred to La Paz County on one charge of second-degree murder, and eight counts of aggravated assault, according to Parker Police.

Two people were airlifted to a hospital in Phoenix where they are still in critical condition.

