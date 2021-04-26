1 dead, 3 injured in Kansas City shooting

A shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, left one person dead and three others injured over an alleged argument, authorities said Sunday.

Shortly after 10 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a call of gunfire in the neighborhood of 18th and Vine, a district known for its jazz scene, Kansas City police said in a statement. The officers found four people with apparent gunshot wounds.

The victims were taken to a nearby hospital where one was pronounced dead and the other three were treated for injuries that are not life threatening, police said. The names and conditions of the victims were not immediately released by authorities.

Authorities didn't provide details about a suspect or a person of interest.

Investigators said the shooting was over a "fight or argument" that occurred inside a building. After the argument, police said multiple shots were fired outside the building.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said on Twitter that he was "disappointed" and "angered" by the shooting in his hometown.

"This evening it's in my neighborhood, but too many have been impacted just this weekend, this year, and in recent years," Lucas tweeted on Sunday evening. "Praying for the victims, continuing to work to see an end to this epidemic."

The incident is the latest deadly shooting in the U.S.

Earlier this month, authorities said a gunman killed eight people at an Indianapolis FedEx facility before killing himself. Four others who were shot and another who was injured were taken to hospitals. Officials identified the alleged gunman as a former FedEx employee. Four of the eight victims killed were from the Sikh community.

So far this year, there have been at least six large-scale shootings, including the one in Indianapolis.