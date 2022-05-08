1 dead, 3 injured in shooting at FOP lodge in Hamilton

May 8—HAMILTON — At least one man is dead and three other men injured in a shooting that happened at an event in the local Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 38 building.

Hamilton Police responded to the FOP Lodge and Event Center at 180 Joe Nuxhall Way after receiving a call about the incident just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival they found four men had been shot, and one killed. The victims were taken to a hospital for treatment, according to Sergeant Mark Hayes.

Police have not released the conditions of the three who were injured. They also have not released information on who the suspect is or whether an arrest has been made.

The lodge, located near Joyce Park and the border of Fairfield, was being rented out at the time of the shooting.

The incident remains under investigation.