1 dead, 3 seriously wounded in shooting outside L.A. Trader Joe's

One person was killed and three others were seriously injured Saturday afternoon in a shooting outside a Trader Joe's grocery in Los Angeles.

The shooting was reported at 3:45 p.m. in the community of West Hills in the San Fernando Valley, according to a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.

A 45-year-old was dead at the scene, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Margaret Stewart.

A 35-year-old woman was hospitalized in critical condition, and a 35-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man were in serious to critica condition at a hospital, officials said.

Officer J. Chavez said a suspect was being taken into custody.

It's not clear what preceded the attack.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

