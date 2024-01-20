1 dead, 3 wounded in Coraopolis shooting

Jan. 20—One person was killed and three others wounded during a shooting Saturday morning in Coraopolis.

Allegheny County Police said the shooting was reported at about 1:45 a.m. along the 800 block of Fourth Avenue.

First responders to the scene found a man dead with apparent gunshot wounds. Two other men and a woman were also shot, according to police.

The wounded people were transported to area hospitals where they were listed in stable condition.

Allegheny County Police provided an update Saturday afternoon.

"All individuals involved in the shooting have been identified," the statement said. "Detectives will complete their investigation and submit the facts to the District Attorney's Office for a charging determination.

"There is no danger to the public."

Police did not include any identifications.

Homicide detectives are investigating and have asked the public to anonymously report information by calling 1-833-ALL-TIPS (255-8477).

Rich Cholodofsky is a TribLive reporter covering Westmoreland County government, politics and courts. He can be reached at rcholodofsky@triblive.com.