1 dead, 3 wounded in Marshall-Shadeland shooting

Feb. 24—Pittsburgh police said one person was killed and three others wounded in a shooting early Saturday morning in front of a bar in the city's Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood.

Authorities said police received calls at 2:10 a.m. to respond to a dispute at 703 Social Club along Brighton Road. When they arrived, police said they found two men who had been shot.

Both were transported to a local hospital where one man was pronounced dead and the second was listed in critical condition.

Police said two other victims transported themselves to local hospitals for apparent gunshot wounds. Both were listed in stable condition.

Officials said detectives are expected to review all available video evidence from the area near the shooting as the investigation continues.

