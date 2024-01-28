1 dead, 4 injured after crash on Murfreesboro Road

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was killed and four others injured after a crash on Murfreesboro Road in Nashville early Sunday morning.

The crash happened in the 1800 block near Donelson Pike just before 4 a.m.

Metro police reported one person died in the crash, which involved two vehicles. Four other people were injured in the crash but the extent of their injuries was not immediately released.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

