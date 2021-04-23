1 dead, 4 injured in San Diego shootings; suspect arrested

A man was arrested after two overnight shootings in downtown San Diego left one person dead and four others injured, authorities said early Friday.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 500 block of J Street about 10:30 p.m. Thursday, San Diego Police Lt. Andra Brown told reporters during a press conference.

Investigators believe the suspect had an "encounter" with a man outside a hotel and shot him. The 28-year-old victim, who was found near a valet station, died on the scene, Brown said. It was unclear if he worked at the hotel or a valet company.

After that shooting, the suspected gunman walked northbound to the next block, confronted a group of men and opened fire again, authorities said. Four men were wounded in the second incident, according to police. Three were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The fourth man was treated at the scene.

The suspect was taken into custody after an officer used a Taser on him, Brown said. He was later taken to a hospital for injuries related to the Taser and confrontations with nearby witnesses. Police have not released his name or the charges against him.

