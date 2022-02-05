1 dead, 4 injured in shooting near Virginia Tech





A shooting near Virginia Tech late Friday night left one person dead and four others injured, police announced.

The Blacksburg Police Department said in a statement that police responded to reports of shots being fired at Melody Hookah Lounge in Blacksburg, Va. just before midnight on Friday night, and that several people were taken to local hospitals to be treated.

Police said that one person died and four others were left wounded, noting that theywere now investigating it as a homicide. They said at the time that they did not know the seriousness of the four peoples' injuries.

Virginia Tech issued a 'secure in place' order around midnight. It lifted the order around 3:15 a.m., according to a timeline provided by the university.

In a memo to the community posted just before 6 a.m., Virginia Tech President Tim Sands said that one of the four people injured was a student at the university and noted that the victims' names had not been publicized.

"Our condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased and we extend our support to those who were injured," Sands wrote. "Events like this are difficult and unsettling to all of us. Please care for yourself and seek assistance if you need it."

Sands and Blacksburg police urged those with information about the incident to contact police.

It was not immediately clear from the university's memo or the police statement what the shooter's motive may have been. Neither update provided information regarding any suspects who had been identified or if any arrests had been made.

Virginia Tech was the site of one of the country's deadliest mass shootings in April 2007, when a senior at the university killed 32 people and injured 17 others before taking his own life.

The Hill has reached out to the university and police for further information.